Decaying body of North West District miner found and buried

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Ryan Roberts, 37, of Hurradiah Village, Moruca, North West District.

Roberts’ partially decomposed body was discovered in the community by villagers about 10:00hrs on Sunday.

According to a police report, the body was in a sitting position with a string tied around the neck and attached to a tree’s branch.

The corpse, the police informed, had to be buried due to the state of decomposition and is expected to be exhumed later this week for a post-mortem examination (PME), with dissection to be conducted in order to ascertain the cause of death.

The deceased miner, who was reportedly single and residing with his parents, was last seen around 12:00hrs on December 30, 2017.

His mother told the police that her son indicated to her that he was going to a shop in the village.