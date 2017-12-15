Breaking: Soesdyke Post Office stormed, robbed by gunmen

The Soesdyke Post Office, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was this afternoon stormed by two gunmen who made off with a quantity of cash from the office vault.

The incident occurred at 14:05hrs while the Post Mistress, 52-year-old, Grace Gibson of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was alone at the establishment at the time.

This publication was reliably informed that Gibson was sitting in the Post Office working, when a man clad in camouflage pants and shirt entered the building.

As such, the woman got up to render her assistance when the man pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and demanded that she “open the (expletive) door!”

Gibson reportedly complied by opening the padlock, leading the man inside the office quarters while another man also armed with a gun followed him in.

The two gunmen then demanded cash and thereafter opened a drawer and took out an undisclosed sum of cash.

Gibson was then accosted and questioned about the vault, to which she led the men who then instructed her to open it.

Out of fear, the woman reportedly complied and the men were able to remove approximately $135,000.

According to information reaching this publication, the woman was then placed on the ground to lie and the men continued to ransack the Post Office where they reportedly collected her phone valued $21,000 and another $60,000 from another drawer.

The two bandits then ran out of the building and entered a blue motor vehicle which was parked a short distance away making good their escape.

The Police were called to the scene and investigations are said to be currently ongoing.

Prior to this robbery, the establishment was robbed in 2014 by two gunmen who entered the Post Office and carted off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Those robbers also escaped in a blue vehicle.