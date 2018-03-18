Barnwell, Perez set up easy DCC win

Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) completed a resounding eight-wicket win over Everest thanks to a blistering Chris Barnwell second innings ton on Sunday when the GISE/Star Party Rentals 1st Division (2-Day) cricket weekend Competition continued.

Playing at the DCC Ground, Malteenoes made 282 in their first innings after out-of-favor West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika slammed a classy 149 not out, headlining a mediocre batting performance.

Guyana/West Indies youth spinner Ashmead Nedd snapped up five wickets for DCC who replied with 297 in their first innings with West Indies U19 player Raymond Perez scoring a stylish 95 at the top of the order.

Skipper Chris Barnwell supported well with 89 after some magic from Guyana Jaguars spinner Gudakesh Motie who grabbed four wickets for Everest.

Batting a second time Everest were kept to 207 after National all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford ran through the lineup with 3-15 while spinner Steven Sankar chipped in with two wickets. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul resisted with a top-score of 42.

Barnwell then hammered 9 sixes as he surged to 102 not out, taking DCC to 194-2 in the end from 14 overs. West Indies U19 wicket-keeper Joshua Persaud supported the chase with 37.