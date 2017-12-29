Accused in Christmas day fatal stabbing remanded

Bevon Stephon Griffith, called ‘Kevin’ and ‘Spoony’, a mason, 20, of 197 Pike Street, Kitty, was today charged with the murder of Celwyn Allen that occurred on December 25, 2017.



The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He appeared before Magistrate Alyesha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until January 29, 2018.

The incident occurred around 19:30hrs on Christmas night at C Field Sophia. Police reports had detailed that Allen,35, of Cummings Park, E Field Sophia was murdered while his girlfriend Nalydiah Henry was also wounded. According to Police Public Relations and Press Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, the suspect, Griffith who had initially fled the crime scene was subsequently apprehended and had admitted to the crime. The Police PRO said that the victims were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspect who was armed with a knife. It was reported that Allen, shortly before the incident, interfered with a friend of Griffith who reportedly rebuked him. As such, Griffith allegedly confronted Allen an inflicted the fatal injuries and also wounded Henry who went to his assistance. The victims were rushed to the hospital by a police patrol and Allen was pronounced dead on arrival. Henry was treated and sent away.