Youth gets 2 years for attempting to rob shopper

Twenty-four-year -old Akeem Ishmael was sentenced to two years imprisonment by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty after he pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The charge stated that on December 23, 2019 while being armed with a knife, he attempted to rob Jose Tamblante.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh told the court that on the day in question, Tamblante was doing his Christmas shopping and as he made his way to the bus park, he felt a hand in his back pocket. The VC however, held onto the suspect’s hand and a scuffle ensued.

It was then, the suspect whipped out a knife from his pocket but was wrestled to the ground by the victim who managed to take away the knife. A police mobile unit was summoned and the accused was arrested.

However, he told the court that he has a wife and a one-year-old daughter to provide for and one the day in question, he saw the victim walking along the roadway and attempted to relieved him of his wallet.

As such, he begged the court for leniency but the prosecutor explained that the suspect was previously charged for a simple offence and had to compensate the victim. The Magistrate wished the suspect a Happy New Year and handed down her ruling.