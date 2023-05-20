Years of waiting ends as Plantation Hope residents receive land titles

Years of waiting came to an end on Saturday as residents of Plantation Hope, also known as Enmore Grass Field, East Coast Demerara (ECD) have received the Certificates of Title, in keeping with a promise made a few days ago by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

According to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the first 22 families residing at the now regularised area are now in possession of their titles.

The titles were presented to the families on Saturday by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, less than one week after processing of the ownership documents commenced.

Director of Community Development at the CHPA, Gladwin Charles, Head of CHPA’s Conveyance Unit, Ms. Esther Stephens and other officials were also present at the simple handing over ceremony.

Enmore Grass Field was initially identified as farmland for Enmore Hope West residents. In the late 90s, however, farmers began squatting in the area and regularisation began in 2011, during President Ali’s tenure as Minister of Housing and Water.

Minister Rodrigues, in brief remarks at the ceremony, reminded that the regularisation process was then stalled under the previous APNU+AFC administration.

“We have picked up where we left off then and today you will finally be able to put an end to that process to allow you to receive your title documents so that you can finally move on with the rest of your life and put an end to this chapter,” said Minister Rodrigues.

Some 55 lots were created in the area and 52 persons were verified and issued allocation letters. Processing of titles commenced on May 15, 2023 following an outreach to the community which saw Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal as well as Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha engaging residents. The meeting came days after President Ali had met with the residents who expressed concerns about developmental works that are ongoing in the village.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues stated that the titles play a crucial role in the homeownership process, as it gives each family a form of independence.

“It may seem like a piece of paper or just a document but it is an extremely empowering thing. It’s putting financial freedom in your hand and it is giving you a peace of mind that nothing else can give you.”

The remaining persons will be able to process and receive their titles at a later date. During the activity, residents also used the opportunity to interact with the Minister and raise issues affecting them.

Since Government took office in 2020, there has been an aggressive drive to distribute house lots of titles to citizens.

