Woman wanted for ‘causing death by dangerous driving’ surrenders to police

Three days after police issued a wanted bulletin for Melissa Monilla for causing death by dangerous driving, the woman has turned herself in to police in Berbice.

On Friday last, police issued a wanted bulletin for Monilla and on Monday afternoon, in the company of her lawyer Joel Edmond, she turned herself over to the police at Fort Wellington.

After seeing the bulletin, the 36-year-old woman contacted her attorney on Monday and asked him to take her in after giving a statement.

Edmonds told this publication that he also met with a senior officer from the traffic department who gave certain directions to the police.

“She is claiming that the police did not contact her after the accident. One of the officers told me that they checked for her in Bath Settlement at some known address and they checked at Good Hope. That is not the address my client gave to me so apparently, they were checking at some place other than her home.

“She spent a couple of weeks at Woodlands Hospital and she is doing homecare right now. She is not able to walk by herself right now, she has to be assisted by someone,” Edmond told this publication.

According to Monilla, after the accident, she blacked out and cannot say what happened.

However, recounting the seconds leading up to the accident, she said an apparent brakes failure caused the crash.

“The steering give up with me and I started to sway and trying to mash brakes, no brakes. I turned…and into the fence. After that, I don’t know anything,” the woman related.

The accident occurred on February 7 at Number 29 Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) as Monilla was driving from Good Hope, East Coast Demerara heading to get to Bath Settlement.

Three persons, who were occupants in Monilla’s vehicle, were injured when the car crashed into a concrete fence and then into another car before coming to a halt.

One of the three injured persons, Simone Paul, subsequently died.

