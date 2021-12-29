Woman tied up, beaten after bandits invade Good Hope home

A 54-year-old woman who resides alone at Phase Two, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Tuesday morning badly beaten when two bandits invaded her home.

The incident occurred at around 04:20h as the woman was still asleep.

According to reports, the woman was awakened by a noise in her home and as she got up to investigate, she was confronted by the suspects who placed a cutlass to her neck.

The bandits then tied her up and relieved her of a quantity of jewelery and other items.

Before they escaped, the perpetrators lashed the woman about her body, causing her to receive injuries.

The victim subsequently managed to untie herself and raised an alarm where she was assisted to the Vigilance Police Station where the matter was reported. She was then accompanied to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.