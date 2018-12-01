Woman reportedly gives birth in ECD traffic jam

…as Public Road closes to facilitate expansion project

A pregnant woman who was reportedly stuck in the East Coast Demerara (ECD) traffic jam for a relatively long period gave birth to her baby in a motor vehicle while enroute to a city hospital on Saturday afternoon.

INews understands that the woman delivered her baby just before 15:00h somewhere between the Plaisance and Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) area.

Details on her pregnancy are sketchy at this juncture. More information will be provided in a subsequent report.

Apart from the delivering mother, a huge buildup of traffic on the ECD road has left hundreds of passengers headed to the capital city stranded for hours.

The woefully inconveniencing traffic buildup was due to the ongoing road expansion project which caused a section of the Public Road to be temporarily closed. The closure to vehicular traffic began on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 08:00h, and is expected to last until Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 22:00h.

A commuter who wished to remain anonymous, expressed frustration during the heavy traffic buildup which he expressed worsened extensively during peak hours.

The ECD resident further noted that taxi services along Agriculture Road, Mon Repos to Estate Road and L.B.I have closed, while minibuses have also stopped working along that particular route. This, he noted will only add to the traffic woes already being experienced.

“The traffic situation on the East Coast is a total mess and the traffic police are not making it any easier. I’ve been sitting in traffic for the past two hours and I have not moved”. The commuter noted.

Earlier this week the Public Infrastructure Ministry, in a statement to the general public stated that the road in the vicinity of Vryheid’s Lust to Chimney Road, will be closed to facilitate bridge/culvert works under the East Coast Demerara Public Road Widening and Improvement Project.

It noted that as a result, traffic detours would occur in this proximity.

It was advised that persons residing in the vicinity of Vryheid’s Lust Road to the Montrose Bridge and Montrose Bridge to Chimney Road would be permitted to use the road to access their properties.

Motorists and pedestrians were kindly asked to exercise caution and observe all safety and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the road works.

In an initial report it was noted that the contractor and the Police are to meet soon to discuss possible remedies to the congestion on the East Coast with the hope of bringing much-needed relief to commuters.