Woman in vehicular tragedy: Boyfriend charged with manslaughter, receives bail

The 21-year-old man who is accused of allegedly pushing his girlfriend out of his moving car resulting in her death, was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Rick Sewcharran was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on June 10, 2018, he unlawfully killed 20-year-old Sasia Adams while on Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

He was granted bail in the sum of $500,000.

Sewcharran is being represented by Attorneys Sanjeev Datadin and Siand Dhurjon.

The accused is expected to make his next court appearance on July 13, 2018.

Adams, originally of Essequibo, who resided at East Street, Georgetown succumbed to head injuries on June 12.

Sewcharran allegedly told police that the young lady fell out of a vehicle he was driving at about 20:00hrs on the evening in question while they were traversing along Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

However, since then, several versions of the story have been reported, indicating that upon being rushed to the hospital, a still conscious Adams told doctors that she fell down.

Moreover, it is also being reported that the young lady jumped from the moving car.

Investigators had disclosed to INews that it appeared as though the woman was struck to her head and then pushed out of the moving car, resulting in her sustaining severe head injuries and dying, shortly after.

A post mortem examination conducted by Government Pathologist, Nehaul Singh had indicated that Adams died as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

The now deceased woman was employed at the Ramada Hotel as a Front Desk Clerk.