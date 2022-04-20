Woman accused of killing husband acquitted

Alexis Turpin has been acquitted of her reputed husband’s murder.

She was on trial before Demerara High Court Judge Jo Ann Barlow and a jury for the July 2, 2016 murder of Sherwin Johnson. Turpin left the High Court a free woman on Wednesday after Justice Barlow upheld a no-case submission made on her behalf by her Attorney-at-Law, Damien Da Silva.

This was Turpin’s second trial for the capital offence. At her first trial in 2021, she was jointly indicted along with her lover, 39-year-old Sterfon Barlow for the man’s murder.

But following deliberations, the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict. As such, the duo was further remanded to prison pending another trial. However, in March 2021, Barlow pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Demerara High Court. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the crime.

According to reports, Turpin and Johnson had parented a child and had lived together at Chapel Street, Lodge, Georgetown. It has been reported that Johnson arrived home on July 2, 2016, and found Turpin in bed with Barlow, a mason. The heated argument that ensued between the parties escalated into a fight, during which Turpin and Barlow reportedly dealt Johnson several stabs about his body with a knife. They also reportedly lashed him with pieces of wood and a crowbar.

Following the beating, Johnson was hospitalised for several weeks at the Georgetown Public Hospital. However, after he succumbed, the charge against the duo was upgraded to murder.

During an interview with a probation officer, Barlow disclosed that Turpin would invite him to her home at nights. He revealed that one day he visited her during the daytime, but her reputed husband Johnson was at home. According to Barlow, an argument broke out between Turpin and Johnson during which he, Johnson hit her. Barlow told the probation officer that as a result of Johnson hitting Turpin, he hollered at him. He said that the now dead man ran out of the house, tripped, and hit his head on the concrete stairway. He said that when Johnson got up, he armed himself with pieces of wood, attacked him and a fight broke out between them.

The probation officer said that residents in Barlow’s neighbourhood described him as being very helpful and caring, and were shocked at his involvement in this crime. Prison officials, according to the probation officer, described him as a very quiet inmate who attended anger management classes. Meanwhile, family members of the now dead man have said that their loved one had been a hardworking man who supported his five children.