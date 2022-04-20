Woman dies after setting herself & house on fire

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nichola Jacobs who reportedly set herself and her house on fire today.

The 51-year-old mother of nine perished when the wooden structure located at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) went up in flames at around 12:30h.

This publication was told that the woman was having relationship issues prior to the ordeal.

A family member who spoke with INews explained that no one really knows what transpired. It is suspected that the woman trapped herself in the house before setting it ablaze.

A statement from the GPF revealed that the woman was last seen alive at around 11:00h today.

Jacobs was an employee of Bakewell Bakery.

[Reporting by La’Wanda McAllister]