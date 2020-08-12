Wife demands justice for fisherman shot dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 32-year-old fisherman of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice)

Dead is 32-year old Winston Robertson also called “Red Man”.

He was shot by the reputed husband of a woman with whom he was having an affair. Police said that he died while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Inews was told that Robertson was driving along the Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice road when he was shot. He reportedly crashed into a building after losing control following his injuries.

Reports are that the woman was in an abusive relationship and ran away from her D’Edward Village home on Monday but was pursued by her reputed husband, who subsequently found where she was staying.

As Robertson approached the house at Cotton Tree at about 19:30h on Monday, there was a confrontation between the suspect, his reputed wife and Robertson.

The suspect allegedly held the woman at gunpoint.

However, as Robertson drove away, the man allegedly fired one shot in his direction, which hit him. When this publication visited the area, eyewitnesses said that the shooter then calmly walked to his car which was parked in front of a nearby gas station and drove away.

Police are now on the hunt for him.

The dead man’s wife, Dona Robertson, said her husband left home at about 16:30h but she did not know where he was going. She said she was informed about the shooting and headed for the Fort Wellington Hospital. However, by that time he was already transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The mother of two said when she arrived at the NA Hospital he had already died.

The grieving widow explained that her husband would normally visit the car wash in the area where he was shot.

“I don’t want to point any fingers but I love my husband and it is bad for all my children not to have their father and I hope that whoever did this is punished by the law.”

She referred to Robertson as being a good father to his children. (Andrew Carmichael)