“Whistle”, accomplice charged with armed robberies, remanded

Well known character Leon Duncan called “Whistle” who on numerous occasions was before the Court of Law on several allegations including murder and who was shot on Saturday last by ranks following a robbery, found himself yet again answerable to the Court, facing robbery charges, among other offences.

Duncan, 28, of Festival City, North Ruimveldt and his alleged accomplice, 20-year-old Wayne Lawrence of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust were both remanded to prison when they appeared before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The duo are being accused of robbing Shezeena Hoosein of $90,000 on August 25, on Hadfield Street, Stabroek, Georgetown while being armed and using violence in the course of the robbery.

Information surrounding the robbery indicated that the duo were apprehended on Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, however Duncan was shot after he allegedly attempted to disarm one of the arresting officers.

The men allegedly attacked Hoosein, a vendor, at around 05:50h on the morning of the robbery, gun-butting her to her face before making off with her cash.

Moreover, Duncan was additionally charged for robbing Nikel Pikerson of his $98,000 gold chain on July 14, at second street, Alberttown.

On April 15, he reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at the National Gymnasium for which he was also charged.

And finally he was slapped with a charge of assaulting two Peace Officers on August 25, who were at the time executing duties.

Attorney for Duncan, Keoma Griffith told the Court that his client was shot to his upper right thigh. He noted that currently he is not able to take care of himself. As such, he requested for the defendant’s pre-trial liberty to be granted.

However Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris strongly objected to this siting the seriousness and prevalence of the offences for which the accused is being charged.

Bail was granted in the total sum of 100,000 for the minor offences however, both Duncan and Lawrence were remanded to prison on the armed robbery charges.