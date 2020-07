A business establishment whose registered address is Lot 62 Hadfield and Cross Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown has benefitted from 10 acres of land at Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The company’s name is The Residences at Earl’s Court Incorporated.

This firm is just one of several to benefit from a land giveaway scheme within the waning days of the APNU/AFC Administration.

