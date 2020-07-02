Navigant Builders/Windsor Estates claims land transaction awaiting new Govt

Navigant Builders Inc, the developers of Windsor Estates said that it has put on hold its luxury housing development project at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, until there is a “credible resolution to the election” in Guyana.

Following is a full statement from the company:



It has come to our attention that there has been a gazetted order indicating a transfer of lands from NICIL to Navigant Builders-Windsor Estates in the Ogle/Sparendam vicinity dated Thursday, June 11th 2020 and published in the official gazette on Tuesday, June 30th 2020.

Of utmost significance, subsequent to the March 2nd elections, we have made no attempts to initiate any transfer of lands or advance this project. On March 6th, Navigant Builders-Windsor Estates issued a press release announcing its decision to suspend this project pending a democratic resolution to the elections. We wish to assure the public that we have not departed from that position, and we will continue to await a formal and credible pronouncement on the elections before proceeding with this or any new project.

In regard to the vesting order showing the pending transfer of 30 acres of land to Navigant Builders, we wish to state that we had no prior knowledge of this order. We received communication from NICIL on June 19th seeking full payment prior to publication in the official gazette (no payments have been made to date). In our response to NICIL on the said date, we indicated that we cannot proceed with this transaction until there is a credible resolution to the elections.

We remain committed to working in Guyana.