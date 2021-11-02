US$118M plan in motion to upgrade water quality along Guyana’s coast

Government will soon implement a US$118 million plan which will see the delivery of treated water to more than 90 per cent of residents along Guyana’s coast over the next five years.

Once the project gets underway through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), approximately 11 water treatment plants will be established with 13 in-line improvement facilities and transmission mains to develop the water process in those communities.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo made the announcement during a media conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, on Monday.

“We are not just working at the broad strategic level; we are already working at the detailed planning process,” he said.

Dr. Jagdeo said there is also a US$25 million from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) that will be pumped into the water sector, which will also fill financing gaps.

“I am telling you this because we are not just planning, we are running parallel to the planning process by implementing,” the Vice President added.

The PPP/C Government has always been keen on ensuring that every Guyanese get a taste of safe water for consumption.

Noting that 80 per cent of the world is already water stressed, the Vice President said that the Administration recognises the critical role of water resources management in agricultural, among other things.

To create an enabling environment to improve the quality and distribution of water and other related services to citizens, the government will ensure that the development of the country’s hydropower potential is an integral part of the multipurpose uses of water, and that hydropower development is affordable.

As outlined in Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the government wants to promote technical capacity building for local professionals, consultants and contractors involved in hydropower development to ensure sustainability of operations.

With regards to water and agriculture, greater consideration will be given to the role of drainage and irrigation in the context of Guyana’s entire hydraulic system and its impact on the water balance of the country.

Consideration will also be given to the establishment of surface water storage facilities for agricultural, domestic and other uses, to inform efficient allocation during times of scarcity.

Further, deliberations will be made for the strengthening of the Hydrometeorological Service, both in terms of institutional infrastructure and personnel capacity building.

The Vice President said there will be similar water strategies for the hinterland district. [DPI]