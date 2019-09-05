US Scholar aims to transform UG’s engineering programmes

In order to better prepare Guyanese for the budding oil and gas industry, Fulbright US Scholar, Dr Norman Munroe of Florida International University (FIU) is in Guyana to assist the University of Guyana (UG) in developing internationally accredited Engineering programmes.

Dr Munroe was welcomed by US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch. He was brought here in keeping with the US commitment to help Guyana efficiently manage the anticipated oil revenues for the benefit of the Guyanese people.

The Fulbright US Scholar will help UG to pursue the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) accreditation of its engineering programmes, including the recently introduced Petroleum and Geological Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

“Dr Munroe will pursue accreditation of engineering programmes at the University of Guyana by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as part of a project to transition the Faculty of Engineering and Technology along a path of global excellence in engineering,” a missive from the US Embassy in Georgetown on Wednesday stated.

ABET accreditation is recognised worldwide through international agreements and it provides assurance that programmes meet the global quality standards of the engineering profession.

Graduates from an ABET-accredited programme have a solid educational foundation and are capable of leading the way in innovation, emerging technologies, and in anticipating the environmental and safety needs of the public. While in Guyana, Professor Munroe will also seek to initiate research on the prevention of corrosion of pipelines in the oil and gas industry that he is currently conducting in his laboratory at FIU.

Professor Munroe is one of over 800 US citizens globally who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2019-2020 academic year through the Fulbright US Scholar Programme. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields. He is the fifth Fulbright Scholar to work in Guyana since 2015.

The Fulbright Programme is the US Government’s flagship international educational exchange programme and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.