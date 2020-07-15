US Foreign Relations Committee supports sanctions against Guyanese officials

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has endorsed the visa restrictions imposed against Guyanese officials who are seeking to undermine democracy.

The visa restrictions were announced today by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The US Foreign Relations Committee, in a tweet today, said “I applaud @StateDept’s actions today to hold accountable Guyanese officials who have undermined democracy & delayed results from #Guyana’s March elections. It’s long past time Guyanese authorities begin a democratic transition of power that reflects the confirmed results.”

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations James Risch had previously joined other US Senators calling on caretaker President David Granger to honour the will of the people and concede defeat at the March 2 General and Regional Elections.