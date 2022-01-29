US Embassy donates vehicles, equipment to Health Ministry

The United States Embassy in Georgetown donated several vehicles and medical equipment to the Ministry of Health.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch presented the donation of three vehicles to Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, on Friday during the simple handover ceremony.

The vehicles, a Nissan pickup truck, a Nissan eight-passenger van, and a Toyota ambulance, have a combined value of US$71,000.

This donation was made through the Department of Defense Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Excess Property Programme.

Meanwhile, an additional component of this donation, which included exam tables, a physical therapy table, wheelchairs, and blankets, with a combined value of US$45,000, recently arrived in Guyana and is currently clearing customs.

In brief remarks, the Ambassador reiterated the ongoing commitment the United States has to Guyana and its people reminding of the additional nearly US$6.5 million donated in response to the COVID—19 pandemic.

“The vehicles we’re handing over today are not specific to our COVID assistance. They are in response to requests made by the Ministry to assist with access to patients. We hope that they help the government serve the people of Guyana with efficiency,” the US diplomat stated.