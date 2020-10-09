US Ambassador pays courtesy call on Social Security Minister

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and Seth A. Wikas, Political and Economic Counselor, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud.

Ambassador Lynch congratulated Guyana on maintaining its Tier 1 ranking for four consecutive years according to the US State Department Report on Trafficking. She informed that the United States Government remained committed to working with the Government of Guyana to ensure that Guyana maintains its Tier 1 ranking and noted the importance of implementing the recommendations made by the recent US State Department.

The Ambassador and the Minister discussed how to improve interventions to counter Trafficking in Persons, the establishment of more shelters for TIP victims, training of various officers and enhancement of services for migrant victims.

Minister Persaud briefed the Ambassador on the Ministry’s programmes on Gender Based Violence, the Family Enhancement programme, the Child Advocacy Centres and the Survivor’s Advocacy Centres among others.

Minister Persaud placed emphasis on the importance of strengthening the Ministry’s social safety net to better serve the most vulnerable persons in order to lift them out of poverty.

The Ambassador committed to partnering with the Ministry to support initiatives on the economic empowerment of women. (Extracted from DPI)