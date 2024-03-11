UPDATE: Dead motorcyclist overtook ‘line of traffic’, collided with trailer – Police

Full statement:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 21:35 hrs last night on the public road at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara, in the vicinity of the Guyana Shore Base Inc., which resulted in the death of motorcyclist Domall Trim.

The accident involved a motorcycle driven by Domall Trim, a 26-year-old from Lot 16 Bel Air Village, Georgetown and a motor lorry #GAE 2805 owned by Guyana Shore Base Inc., and driven at the time by Nickell Higgins, a 24-year-old from Sparendaam Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Lorry driver was proceeding East on Rome Access Road to proceed further East across Mc Doom public road. As the lorry approached Mc Doom public road, the traffic rank at the junction stopped all the vehicles that were proceeding South and North on both carriageways and later gave the driver of the motor lorry directions to proceed East across Mc Doom Public Road.

While the lorry was crossing the eastern carriageway, a group of motorcyclists were proceeding South on the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway. The motorcyclists pulled to the eastern side of the road, navigating alongside the stationary vehicles and started to proceed South at a fast rate, overtaking the line of traffic.

Trim’s motorcycle collided with the rear portion of the motor lorry, which caused him to fall onto the road surface and skid into the rear right-side wheel of the lorry.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained injuries to his body. He was picked up in a semi-conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty for multiple injuries to the body. The motorcyclist died while receiving treatment. His body is currently lying in the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

--- ---