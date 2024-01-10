Update: Child playing with lighter sparked South Ruimveldt fire

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Fire Service continues to battle multiple fires daily and appeals to citizens to understand the seriousness of these incidents, urging them to take necessary precautions to avoid them.

At 14:05 hrs yesterday, Water Tenders #85 and #105 from the Central and Alberttown fire stations, along with nine (9) firefighters, were dispatched to Lot 126 “C” Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Upon arrival, a two-storey wooden and concrete house was observed engulfed in flames and smoke.

The building, occupied by 39-year-old Latoya Alexander and her three family members, was completely destroyed, leaving four (4) persons homeless due to the fire.

The purported cause of the blaze is an overloaded electrical circuit, which resulted in arcing and sparking and the subsequent ignition of nearby combustible materials.

One jet working from Water Tender #105’s tank supply, in conjunction with Light Pump #129 operating from an open water source, was used to extinguish the fire.

Shortly after, at approximately 14:37 hrs, Water Carrier #14, Land Rover #7, and Water Tender #85, along with their crews, responded to another house fire, this time at Lot 480 Kiskadee Drive South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.

Involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by 46-year-old Abigail Lynch, who lived there with her family of four (4).

Following the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving five (5) persons homeless.

The fire reportedly started after a child was playing with a lighter which led to naked flames coming into contact with an exercise book. The book fell and ignited nearby combustible materials.

Additionally, another two-storey house located at Lot 481 Kiskadee Drive South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, suffered minor damage due to the fire.

The building, owned by Samuel Cameron and occupied by 35-year-old Ruth Hernandes, had thirty meters of polyvinyl chloride guttering slightly damaged due to radiated heat from the building of origin.

Two jets working from WC#14 and one jet working from LR#7 via an open water source were used to extinguish the fire.

Citizens are reminded to equip homes with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarms.

Do not leave children unattended or at home without adult supervision.

Educate children on the dangers of fire starters (matches and lighters) and warn them about their use or misuse.

Keep children away from the cooking area, and ensure matches and lighters are out of their reach at all times.

Be vigilant, exercise caution and practice fire safety and prevention to avoid home fires.

