Unity taxi driver busted with over 5 kg of imported marijuana

A young taxi driver was on Thursday intercepted with 5.248kg of imported marijuana known as “Poppy”.

The suspect, 23-year-old Uday Monilall, a taxi driver/carpenter of lot 130 Unity Village, East Coast Demerara, was intercepted at the Parika Ferry Stelling, East Bank Essequibo.

According to the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit, CANU Officers, intercepted the young man with a haversack, after he arrived at Parika Stelling via speedboat.

Monilall was searched as well as his bag during which 5 “brick like” objects

containing what was suspected to be marijuana was unearthed.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, where the cannabis was analysed and weighed. It was discovered to be imported marijuana called “poppy” carrying a total weight of 5.248kg with a street value of over 1 million GYD.

Monilall is presently in custody assisting with investigation.