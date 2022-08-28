UG’s new academic year to commence on Sept 12 with both online, face to face classes

See below for a statement from the University of Guyana on its new academic year:

The University of Guyana is set to commence the new academic year 2022/23 with orientation sessions for new and continuing students beginning from September 5 through to 10th, 2022.

Classes for most new and continuing students will begin on September 12th, 2022. It is to be noted that some classes for new students in some disciplines such as in the College of Medicine will begin two weeks later, since these students require their CXC, GCE and CAPE results in order to be admitted. The University was able to facilitate provisional admission for some disciplines ahead of their examination results being released by CXC.

Applications, registration and admission are still ongoing as the University prepares for yet another historic first in its 59-year history. The University for the first time will offer its students three attendance options. Depending on discipline classes will be offered in online, face-to-face or blended learning formats. Faculties and other academic departments continue to advise their respective students directly about options available to them.

However, UG’s new online timetabling system will also be made available to new and continuing students from September 2nd, at https://uog.edu.gy/ugtimetables.

VIRTUAL Orientations for New and Continuing students

This year UG will welcome over 3000 freshmen who will join 8000 continuing students, three thousand of whom are set to graduate later this year. Virtual orientations for new and continuing students of the Turkeyen, Berbice Campuses and Institutes for Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) will run for one week. URL for orientations will be available to students directly from their SRMS, the University’s Registry and their academic Departments from September 2. New and continuing students will receive emails directly with the necessary login information in order for them to register.

The orientation sessions are aimed at providing a step-by-step introduction to all of the systems, policies, personnel, and resources that students need to navigate the University. This will be particularly important for students to start their classes seamlessly on the first day of classes. Sessions also address programme-related queries and concerns and provide the necessary support and guidance to students to ensure their time at the University is smooth, enriching, and fulfilling as far as possible. During orientation, students are also introduced to the rules, regulations, lecturers, specific processes, given a tour of the physical and online classrooms, how to read and calculate their grade point average (GPA) and academic profiles. They are also made aware of the special services and opportunities available to them during and after their studies.

Students awaiting communication on their applications should check if they submitted their applications or their documents, or if they clicked to accept the offer.

Though many programmes are at capacity, students who have applied and not yet heard from the University or who wish to register for programmes which still have spaces are encouraged to apply or complete pending applications or registrations as registrations will be ongoing into early November for waitlisted students.

Traditional Opening Ceremony

The University of Guyana’s traditional Ceremonial Opening will also be held virtually on September 9, 2022, at 17:00h. Please click here to join the ceremonial opening:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BBTAbS0IRQqu4vKioZnOxw

New students’ orientation (Registry morning sessions)

Continuing students’ orientation (Registry morning sessions)

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ict5k7ETQR6FoUvhlUyITg

ADDITIONAL IMPORTANT INFORMATION

For details on key academic dates please click here: https://uog.edu.gy/newsletters/academic-calendars-20222023

For Assistance Please Call or WhatsApp These Help Desk Numbers:

For additional information and support please call UG’s New Help Desk Numbers: Turkeyen Campus Registration Support: 623-1941, 623-1867, 623-1869, 623- 1871, 623-1924, 623-1940, 623-1942, 624-1943, 623-1944, 623-1945, 623-1946, 623-1948, and Berbice Campus Registration Support: 623-1943, 623-1949.