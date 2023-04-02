UG to host 2nd Diaspora Conference in May

The University of Guyana (UG), which is now in its 60th year, is set to host its 2nd Diaspora

Conference at the Turkeyen Campus, Greater Georgetown, during the period May 8-10, 2023.

The event will be held under the theme “Calling 592: Honouring, Researching, Reigniting

Diaspora.”

The Diaspora Conference is one of several signature events being hosted by the University this year to celebrate the institution’s 60th Anniversary. It will provide a platform for academics and professionals, particularly those from the major capitals around the world with a large Guyanese diaspora presence, to engage in high-level discussions on the conference’s sub-themes related to diaspora research and studies.

Participants of the conference are expected to benefit from innovative keynote, panel

presentations and discussions on various sub-themes such as; Repositioning the Diaspora: Working across Spaces and Places; Reconceptualising the Diaspora: A paradigm shift; Diaspora and Intersections: Race, Class, Gender, Youth and Vulnerable Communities; Diaspora as Changemakers in their Community; Diaspora and the Future: Youth, Technology and Virtuality among others.

The conference is also expected to attract University of Guyana alums, numbering over

50,000 and spread worldwide.

The opening ceremony for the conference is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023, at

9:30 hrs.

Persons attending the Diaspora Conference can access discounted airline tickets

offered by Caribbean Airlines at a discount of 10%.

Details on this offer and how you may be able to access same are available at the Diaspora Conference website https://ugdiasporaconference2023.com/ along with recommendations on hotels and group tours to some of Guyana’s top tourist detinations.

Additionally, early bird registration fees are accessible until (April 7th 2023).

For more information, interested persons can visit the official UG Diaspora Conference 2023 website.

For a full list of events the University will be hosting in celebration of its 60th

Anniversary and to participate, can be accessed here: https://celebrateug60.com/

