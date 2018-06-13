T&T teen killed by cops

A teenager who allegedly pulled a gun and attempted to fire on police officers, was killed in Laventille in the early hours of yesterday, the Trinidad Express has reported.

Dead is 19-year-old Shane Fraser of Picton Housing Development, Picton Road.

Officers of the Port of Spain Inter-Agency Task Force reported that they went to Fraser’s home at around 2a.m. to execute a search warrant to look for arms and ammunition. Police say they saw Fraser reach for a gun and he was shot.

Fraser died at the Port of Spain General Hospital, the Trinidad Express reported.