Trinidad and Tobago records first omicron case

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant.

This was announced by Minister of Health (MoH) Terrence Deyalsingh who was speaking at a conference hosted by his Ministry on Monday.

What’s particularly “disturbing”, according to Deyalsingh, is the fact that the woman who brought the virus into T&T, boarded a flight in New York City despite presenting a positive COVID-19 test.

The woman presented a positive PCR test to travel authorities before flying to Panama where she presented a negative antigen test before entry into T&T.

This is in complete contravention of the existing travel entry requirements.

The person has since been placed in a stepdown facility.

Passengers that were near this individual have also been ordered to self-isolation. [LoopTT]