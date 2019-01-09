Traffic rank knocked down at Eccles

A traffic rank was fortunate to escape with minor injuries after he was knocked down on Wednesday afternoon by a female motorist.

The rank who was stationed at the Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) traffic light was struck at around 17:30h.

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles confirmed the accident and revealed that the rank is not badly hurt.

He however, could not say at this time whether the motorist was under the influence of alcohol.

Though details remain sketchy, the motorist reportedly apologised to the rank following the accident.