Man accused of murdering Toshao remanded to prison

Days after the brutal murder of an Indigenous village leader in the community of Kurutuku, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), the son-in-law who is accused of committing the dreadful act was on Wednesday arraigned before the courts for the capital offence of murder.

The accused stood before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus who read the indictable charge to him, while he was not required to plea, the charge detailed that on January 1, 2019 at Kurutuku village, Region Seven he murdered Toshao Solomon Lewis.

Addison Benjamin of Lima, Essequibo Coast was represented by Attorney Dexter Todd who argued that his client acted in self-defence after he was physically abused by his father-in-law’s son and others.

According to facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, the accused and the now dead man were involved in a heated argument over the abuse of Lewis’ daughter by Benjamin.

It was further stated that the accused armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the deceased a severe chop to the neck, after which he inflicted grievous wounds to Lewis’ son, Marvin Lewis.

Benjamin was later arrested and charged for the present offence. Moreover, Prosecutor Mansfield informed the court that more charges are expected to be brought against the accused.

The matter is set to be continued on January 28, 2019 as Benjamin was remanded to prison.