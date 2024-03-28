Traffic Advisory for Easter Monday

Traffic Advisory from the Guyana Police Force:

Be informed that in on Monday 1st April, 2024 Easter activities will be celebrated country wide with an increase traffic in the city of Georgetown and environs. The following Traffic arrangements will be put in place.

◦ Vehicular traffic will not be permitted between Marriott and Vlissingen Road along the Seawall road.

◦ Thomas Lands will be closed to east bound traffic with only west bound vehicular traffic permitted.

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠

◦ Parking will be permitted on the southern and northern parapet of Carifesta Avenue, the eastern and western carriageway of Vlissingen Road.

◦ Parking will be permitted along the southern and northern carriageway of Rupert Craig Highway from Sheriff Street to UG Road.

◦ Parking will also be available along the Lamaha/Railway Embankment

𝐍𝐁

◦ Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use the road with exceptional caution, and to observe all traffic laws and regulations as well as directions given by the Police.

◦ Special emphasis is made reference motor cyclists to equip and use safety helmets

◦ Celebrate responsibly with focus on ensuring children are secured and given attention to prevent displacement

◦ Avoid powerlines and roadways while flying kites.

