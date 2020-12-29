Timehri teen allegedly commits suicide

The Guyana Police Force is investigating an alleged suicide committed by a 13-year-old female at Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), which occurred sometime between 15:00hrs on Monday and 05:30hrs today (Tuesday).

According to Police Headquarters, on Monday, the deceased left her home for an unknown destination and did not return. Her body was subsequently discovered by her father at the back of the yard around 5:30 hrs today.

Law enforcement officials were summoned and examined the body but no marks of violence were seen.

The teen was later escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty.

The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.