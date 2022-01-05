Thousands of electronics, furniture, toys among items seized/destroyed for failing to meet certain standards

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), in a statement to the media, revealed that it has recorded a successful 2021, as the organisation continues to ensure accurate measurements in trade and eliminate substandard products from the local markets.

As the National Measurement Institute, enhanced efforts were made to verify weighing and measuring devices used in commerce to protect consumers and ensure equity in trade. To continue this exercise in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau commissioned a Mobile Stamping bus in January 2021, which allowed for adequate social distancing and sanitisation.

During 2021, a total of 44,501 measuring devices were verified which included 8515 scales compared to 5653 in 2020, 15,292 masses compared to 11,450 in 2020, and 19,129 electricity meters, as compared to a total of 27,554 devices in 2020.

In addition, with 187 weighbridge scales used in the rice, sugar, transportation and retail sectors verified in 2021, there was a significant increase when compared to the 146 weighbridges verified in 2020. Further, 105 moisture meters used by millers to determine the moisture content of paddy supplied by farmers were verified in 2021, as compared with 59 in 2020.

Notably, the GNBS commenced the verification of breathalysers in 2021, resulting in 10 instruments being verified for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other private entities. In October, the Bureau also launched its Speed Guns verification service.

For volumetric measurements, in 2021 the GNBS verified 1989 petrol pumps at gas stations countrywide as compared to 1722 in 2020; 328 bulk meters at fuel terminals as compared to 270 in 2020; 67 storage tanks as compared to 30 in 2020, and 131 tanker wagons compared to 114 in 2020. These devices were verified for Rubis, GuyOil, Sol Guyana and other private companies countrywide to ensure measurement accuracy and conformance to safety requirements.

Last year, there was a significant increase in surveillance inspections, which are done to ensure vendors and shopkeepers are using approved measuring devices. A total of 5719 premises were visited countrywide as compared to 1217 in 2020. The visits, which were conducted by Inspectors and Weights and Measures Officers, resulted in 895 scales, 74 masses, 1 measure and 1 moisture meter being seized and removed.

To fulfill its measurement role in the oil and gas sector, the GNBS in 2021 established its Oil and Gas Department. Anticipating the arrival of the second FPSO, newly employed Inspectors were trained to take up roles in the new Department, as it continues to be fully involved in monitoring the verification of custody transfer meters on the first FPSO, offshore.

Apart from its verification services, the GNBS continued to monitor the 17 categories of products under its purview. The Product Compliance Department conducted inspections at ports-of-entry, warehouses, manufacturers’ premises and sale outlets to ensure products imported and locally manufactured comply with the mandatory national standards. Last year, a total of 483 importers, 667 dealers and 17 manufacturers registered with the GNBS.

During the year, 4583 inspections were conducted for tyres, furniture, cellular phones, and electrical fittings/equipment, garments, furniture, toys and other items. This was an increase from the 3843 inspections conducted in 2020.

From inspections conducted, several products did not satisfy the labelling and/or quality requirements outlined in their respective national standards. Notably, a total of 5514 non-conforming tyres were rejected and destroyed at the time of examination, to avoid subsequent use.

Other items placed on hold or destroyed by the GNBS Inspectors in 2021 for non-compliance included 1596 pieces of furniture, 10,426 toys, 21,923 electrical appliances, 418 gas stoves, 8084 pieces of PVC pipes, 26,300 pieces of electrical fittings and equipment, 43,665 pairs of footwear, 200 rolls of textiles and 5040 safety helmets. For some of the items placed on hold, some importers and dealers took the necessary corrective actions and these were released by the GNBS for sale.

Finally, both the verification of devices and product compliance services were expanded to the outlying regions of Guyana during 2021 with the opening of three new sub-offices at Corriverton, Region Six; Bartica, Region Seven; and Mahdia, Region Eight. In 2022, the Bureau will continue to expand its reach with the opening of new sub-offices in Regions Five and 10.