Thieves raid house of former President David Granger

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a break and enter and larceny committed at the house of former President David Granger.

The incident occurred between 18:45h on April 24 and 05:45h on April 25 at Thorne Drive, Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

Among the stolen items are a television valued $240,000, a stand valued $7,000, four computers valued $320,000, a printer valued $120,000, and a barber set valued $50,000.

Police said on April 24, a security guard who works for the former President secured the premises and went home.

The following day, he returned to the building where he discovered that the door was opened.

He immediately began to make checks and discovered that several items were missing.

Investigations are ongoing.