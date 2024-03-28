Texas-based Lindsayca to work on petrochemical plant, refinery & oil block in Guyana

Texas-based oil and gas firm Lindsayca has revealed that it will be doing critical work on three major local initiatives: a petrochemical plant, as well as an oil refinery and an offshore oil block as part of the Dominican Republic-funded projects being advanced in Guyana.

On Tuesday, Chairman of the US-based oil and gas company Hector Fuentes participated in panel discussions at the United Caribbean Forum. He revealed that the company, which first came to Guyana less than five years ago, is now expanding beyond the power plants and Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) facility it was contracted to build for the Gas-to-Shore Project.

According to Fuentes, the company is also planning to work on an oil refinery, a petrochemical plant and an offshore block. These projects are understood to have been conceived from the cooperation agreements the Dominican Republic signed with Guyana last year.

“We are working on three different fronts: the refinery, the petrochemical plant and a block. But I would like to highlight that this is not only an opportunity for the companies involved here but the broader Private Sectors of both countries,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes noted that during the company’s time in Guyana, it has been able see opportunities for business collaborations. However, he assured that Lindsayca was also committed to the social and environmental aspects of its operations.

“Lindsayca has been here for the past four to five years and we definitely see this as an opportunity to prosper for both the Guyanese and Dominican Republic. Plus, it is a historical collaboration.

“We want energy to be the engine of positive change, not only in terms of economic capacity, but also as a catalyst for social improvement,” the business executive further explained during the panel discussion.

Back in 2022, the consortium of CH4 Guyana Inc/Lindsayca Inc emerged out of a competitive process as the winning bid to construct the 300-megawatt Combined Cycle Power Plant and NGL Plant under an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract.

Nine firms were publicly pre-qualified to bid on the EPC contract, and Requests for Proposals (RFP) were issued to these bidders. By September, five bids, ranging between US$450 million and US$900 million, were submitted. The EPC contract will be supervised by a global supervision firm – Engineers India Limited.

Apart from the power plant and NGL plant, the scope of the US$900 million Gas-to-Shore project, which has a 25-year lifespan, also consists of the construction of 225 kilometres of pipeline from the Liza field in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, where ExxonMobil and its partners are currently producing oil.

Approximately 220 kilometres of subsea pipeline offshore will run from the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in the Stabroek Block to the shore. Upon landing on the West Coast Demerara shore, the pipeline will continue for approximately 25 kilometres to the NGL plant in Wales.

Exxon, with funding from cost oil, is expected to deliver the completed pipeline by the fourth quarter, in order to allow for commissioning and testing ahead of the power plant coming online by the end of 2024.

The pipeline would be 12 inches wide and is expected to transport some 50 million standard cubic feet per day (mscfpd) of dry gas to the NGL plant, but has the capacity to push as much as 120 mscfpd.

The route of the pipeline onshore would follow the same path as the fibre-optic cables and would terminate at Hermitage, part of the Wales Development Zone (WDZ) where the Gas-to-Shore project would be housed.

