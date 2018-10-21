Teen facing gun charge to spend more jail time

A 17-year-old Charlestown, Georgetown resident, who was arraigned with two-gun related charges by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, will be spending more time behind bars as he was further remanded to prison after reappearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Colin Denny of Charles and Howes Street, Charlestown, was charged after he was allegedly found with a .32 pistol along with one matching round of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence on June 13, 2018. He later denied those allegations when it was read to him on his first appearance.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the weapon was concealed in Denny’s pants crotch. As such, bail was denied and he was remanded to prison.

In court last week, the youth was further remanded to prison after no special reasons were given for him to be granted his pretrial liberty. He was ordered to return on November 19.

Defence lawyer Keshia Chase in her bail application had told the court that on the day in question, her client was in the company of six other males when Police visited the area.

She noted that upon seeing the officers, the other males scattered leaving Denny. Chase further told the court that the weapon was not found on her client’s person but rather in Howes Street, Georgetown.