Teen driver dies after crashing car into fence at DDL

An 18-year-old lad is now dead after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into the fence at the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) at Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Prakash Salvador of Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, EBD who was driving motorcar PAB 8239.

Reports are that at around 08:15h today, the young driver was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into the DDL fence, which is located on the eastern side of the said road.

The teen was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he died whilst receiving medical attention.