Teen dies weeks after stabbing incident

Almost four weeks after being stabbed by another teen in Tucville, Georgetown, an 18-year-old male succumbed to his injuries while being hospitalised after the incident.

Joshua Faerber of Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara died early Tuesday morning while a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

This publication understands that on January 18, 2023, Faerber was in the company of another teen in Tucville, when a 17-year-old male approached him and accused him of having a relationship with his girlfriend.

This caused an argument to ensue between the suspect and Faerber, in which the 17-year-old left the scene, returned, and stabbed Faerber several times about his body before he collapsed to the ground.

After committing the act, the suspect threw the weapon some distance away and left the scene. Faerber was later picked up and rushed to the hospital where he had to undergo urgent surgeries.

He was later admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Hospital, where he remained unconscious for several weeks.

However, on Tuesday morning, Faerber succumbed to his injuries while still in the Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Guyana Times was also informed that the 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder, but, following the young man’s death, the teen is expected to be charged with the capital offence, murder.