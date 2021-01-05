Teen committed to stand trial for killing ex-convict

Anthony Carter, a 19-year-old of 188 Main Street, East Canjie, was committed to stand trial at the next practicable session at Berbice Assizes for Manslaughter committed on Delroy James called ‘Slant Eye’ or ‘Mafia’.

The teenager was committed to stand trial on Monday when he appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Hugh found that prima facie case was made out against Carter following the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the killing of 33-year-old James of 12 Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

It is alleged that on September 9, 2019, at Main Street, New Amsterdam, Carter caused the death of James.

James, an ex-convict, was being sought by the Police in relation to a series of crimes at the time of his death.

Reports are that Nizam Balgobin, 53, a mechanic of 184 Victoria Street, Cumberland, East Canje Berbice and Carter were attacked by James as they left a bar in New Amsterdam. The men tried to resist and a fight ensued resulting in James being stabbed.

Balgobin and Carter went to the Central Police Station to report the attack. It was while there that the Police learnt that James succumbed to stabbed wounds he received. They were subsequently released on station bail.

Carter was later charged with manslaughter.

James was released from prison in 2010 after serving an eight-month sentence for armed robbery.

In June 2011, he was remanded to prison for the New Year’s Day murder of wash-bay attendant Seao Craig who was killed during a robbery at Mars Gas Station and Variety Store, Snackette/Beer Garden at Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

In March 2012, Magistrate Adela Nagamootoo, sitting at New Amsterdam Court, discharged the accused after upholding a no-case submission by Defence Counsel Charrandas Persaud.