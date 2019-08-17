Teen battling for life after being stabbed by knife-wielding bandit

A teenager is currently battling for his life at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being stabbed to his chest by a knife-wielding bandit on Thursday night.

The young man, Omesh Lakeram, was injured after he tried to protect his two female neighbours, aged 19 and 17, from the robber, who was on a bicycle and managed to escape with one of the girl’s handbag after wounding the teenager.

The incident occurred sometime around 18:45h at La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The stabbing was witnessed by the 18-year-old boy’s father, who rushed to him the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH). Due to the severity of his injury, Lakeram was immediately transferred to the city hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The police have since retrieved a knife casing from the scene. However, no arrests have been made.