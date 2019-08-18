Moruca man beaten to death during argument  

A miner was on Saturday evening beaten to death by another man during an argument at Kumaka Water Front, North West District (NWD). The dead man has been identified as Oswald Henry of Moruca, NWD.

Based in information received, the now dead man and the suspect were at a shop consuming alcohol when an argument erupted. During the argument, the suspect armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt Henry several blows to the head.

As a result, Henry reportedly fell to the ground in an unconscious state but was picked up and rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

The suspect, a 20-year-old was arrested and he is assisting Police with their investigations.