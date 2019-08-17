Tickets on sale from Monday for CPL matches in Guyana

Tickets for the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) home matches in the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament will be on sale from Monday, August 19, 2019.

Patrons can purchase tickets for the much anticipated matches at the CPL OPCO (Guyana) Office located at Lot 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown. Tickets will be on sale from 08:00h to 17:00h weekdays and from 09:00h to 17:00h on Saturdays. The office will also be opened on Sundays from 09:00h to 14:00h.

The costs of tickets are: $5,000 Red Stand; $5,000 Green Stand; $3,000 Orange Stand, and $2,000 Grass Mound.

However, Monday’s tickets sale will only be for the first three home matches in September. Sale of tickets for the second set of matches here in October will commence on Monday, September 9, 2019.

The following are the match fixtures for the Guyana games in ‘The Biggest Party in Sport‘:

Thursday 5 th September – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Zouks at 6:00pm

Saturday 7 th September – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts Patriots at 8:00pm

Sunday 8 th September – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents at 5:00pm

Thursday 3 rd October – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 6:00pm

Friday 4th October – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 8:00pm