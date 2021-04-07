Teachers who are 40 years and older urged to get Covid-19 vaccines

0

Statement from the Ministry of Health 

COVID-19 vaccination is being done across the country for persons 40 years and older.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) wishes to reiterate that teachers who are 40 years and older will be administered their vaccine. Anyone who is eligible for vaccination at this time is required to provide a valid form of identification (ID) when visiting the site closet to them.

Please note that the letter issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Regional Education Department is not an exemption nor does it pre-qualify teachers under 40 years of age for vaccine.

The MOH is urging all persons, who are eligible, to take this opportunity to be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease.

More than 100 fixed vaccination site and mobile teams will be administering the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine countrywide. Please check with your nearest vaccination site for more information on opening hours and dates of operation.

The fixed sites for COVID-19 vaccination are:

 

Region Sites
 
1 Mabaruma Regional Hospital
Port Kaituma District Hospital
Matthew’s Ridge Hospital
Waramuri Health  Centre
Manawarin Health Centre
Kumaka District Hospital
Kwebanna Health Centre
Suddie Regional Hospital
Charity  Hospital
Anna Regina Health Centre
Supernaam Health Centre
Hust Diren Health Centre
 
 
Queenstown Health Centre
Oscar Joseph Hospital
3  
Parika Health Centre
Goed Intent Health Centre
Versailles Health Centre
 
Den Amstel Health  Centre
 
West Demerara Hospital
 
 
4 Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC )
Enmore Polyclinic
Diamond Diagnostic Centre
Vaccination Centre (Brickdam)
Unity Health Centre
Clonbrook Health Centre
Herstelling Health Centre
Melanie Health Centre
BV Health Centre
Lusignan Health Centre
Eccles Health Centre
Soesdyke  Health Centre
 

Private Hospitals
Davis Memorial Hospital
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
Woodlands Hospital
 
5 Fort Wellington District Hospital
Bushlot Health Centre
Mahicony Health Centre
High Dam Health Centre
Rosignol Health Centre
6 New Amsterdam Hospital
Skeldon Hospital
No. 47 Village Health Centre
Port Mourant Health Centre
Bothers Health Centre
 
7 Bartica Health Centre
 
 
8 Mahdia Hospital
Kato (Rovering Team)
 
9 Lethem Hospital
Annai Health Centre
Aishalton Hospital
Sandcreek Health Centre
10 Linden  Hospital
Kwakwani Health Centre
  One Mile Health Centre
  Amelia’s Ward Health Centre
   

