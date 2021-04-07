Teachers who are 40 years and older urged to get Covid-19 vaccines

Statement from the Ministry of Health

COVID-19 vaccination is being done across the country for persons 40 years and older.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) wishes to reiterate that teachers who are 40 years and older will be administered their vaccine. Anyone who is eligible for vaccination at this time is required to provide a valid form of identification (ID) when visiting the site closet to them.

Please note that the letter issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Regional Education Department is not an exemption nor does it pre-qualify teachers under 40 years of age for vaccine.

The MOH is urging all persons, who are eligible, to take this opportunity to be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease.

More than 100 fixed vaccination site and mobile teams will be administering the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine countrywide. Please check with your nearest vaccination site for more information on opening hours and dates of operation.

The fixed sites for COVID-19 vaccination are:

Region Sites 1 Mabaruma Regional Hospital Port Kaituma District Hospital Matthew’s Ridge Hospital Waramuri Health Centre Manawarin Health Centre Kumaka District Hospital Kwebanna Health Centre Suddie Regional Hospital Charity Hospital Anna Regina Health Centre Supernaam Health Centre Hust Diren Health Centre Queenstown Health Centre Oscar Joseph Hospital 3 Parika Health Centre Goed Intent Health Centre Versailles Health Centre Den Amstel Health Centre West Demerara Hospital 4 Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC ) Enmore Polyclinic Diamond Diagnostic Centre Vaccination Centre (Brickdam) Unity Health Centre Clonbrook Health Centre Herstelling Health Centre Melanie Health Centre BV Health Centre Lusignan Health Centre Eccles Health Centre Soesdyke Health Centre Private Hospitals Davis Memorial Hospital St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Woodlands Hospital 5 Fort Wellington District Hospital Bushlot Health Centre Mahicony Health Centre High Dam Health Centre Rosignol Health Centre 6 New Amsterdam Hospital Skeldon Hospital No. 47 Village Health Centre Port Mourant Health Centre Bothers Health Centre 7 Bartica Health Centre 8 Mahdia Hospital Kato (Rovering Team) 9 Lethem Hospital Annai Health Centre Aishalton Hospital Sandcreek Health Centre 10 Linden Hospital Kwakwani Health Centre One Mile Health Centre Amelia’s Ward Health Centre