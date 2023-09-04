Taxi driver slapped with death by dangerous driving charge gets $300,000 bail

A taxi driver was on Monday arraigned on causing death by dangerous driving charge and released on $300,000 bail. Belfield, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident, 52-year-old Lloyd McKenzie appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

To the allegation which stated that on September 1, he drove a motorcar in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Martin Samuels, 33, McKenzie pleaded not guilty.

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus granted him bail in the sum of $300,000.

The case was adjourned until October 3.

Police Headquarters had reported that Samuels of Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was killed after he was struck by a motorcar that breached the traffic lights at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Cemetery Road, Georgetown.

According to reports received, the accident occurred at approximately 07:15h and involved hire car HD 3165, owned and driven by McKenzie.

This publication was informed that Samuels was travelling west along the southern lane of Nelson Mandela Avenue on his motorcycle, while the taxi was heading east along the extreme southern lane of the northern carriageway of the same road.

As both drivers approached the intersection, the red traffic light was illuminated in the direction of the hire car driver. However, he failed to comply with the traffic signal and proceeded to make a right turn south onto the southern carriageway.

In the process, he ended up in the path of the motorcyclist, thus resulting in the front centre of the motorcycle colliding with the left-side front door of the hire car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was thrown into the air and landed on the road surface, sustaining injuries to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians arrived at the scene and transported the injured motorcyclist in an unconscious condition to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced him dead.

The scene was later visited by investigators, and a breathalyser test was conducted on the hire car driver, but no trace of alcohol was found.

The driver of the hire car driver was later arrested and charged.

