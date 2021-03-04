Taxi driver found dead in home; bedroom ransacked

An investigation has been launched into the suspected murder of a 31-year-old taxi driver, Raoul Melville, of Lot 43 Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

His lifeless body was discovered by his son on Thursday morning. The man was last seen alive on Wednesday evening.

Based on information received, Melville was alone at his residence with all doors to the premises secured from the inside.

However, when Melville’s son went to check on him on Thursday morning, he saw the western door of his father’s house opened.

The son then saw his father motionless body on the floor of the hall area.

Though there was no sign of forced entry, the police reported that the bedroom was ransacked.

Melville was taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead. The body is now at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a postmortem.