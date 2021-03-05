Man dies, wife critical after accident near Berbice Bridge

A 33-year-old man is now dead while his 30-year-old wife is in a critical condition following an accident which occurred along the Berbice River Bridge Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The dead man has been identified as Vijay Jaigobin, a goldsmith of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

His wife, Sherry Jaigobin is in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 17:45hrs today whilst the goldsmith was driving a car.

According to the police, motorcar PYY 6586 was proceeding east on the southern side of Berbice Bridge Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided into a concrete culvert and ended up into a nearby trench.

As a result of the impact, the man and the lone occupant, who was his wife,, received injuries about their bodies.

They were taken out of their vehicle and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital in an unconscious condition.

The driver was pronounced dead.