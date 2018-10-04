Suspect in shooting, robbery of dog food vendor remanded

An Albouystown welder, Naresh Samaroo, was on Thursday remanded to prison for the attempted murder of dog food vendor, Shane Cooper.

The 21-year-old man was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he made his court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The charge, alleged that on September 24, 2018, while in the vicinity of Stevedore Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown he caused grievous bodily harm to Shane Cooper with intent to commit murder.

Defence attorney for Samaroo, Latchmi Rahamat, in an application for bail told the court that her client was held pass the 72 hours detention period without allowance.

The police prosecutor however, informed the court that the accused was positively identified as the perpetrator who committed the act and as a result objected to bail being granted to the accused.

Magistrate Latchman upheld the prosecution’s submission and refused bail to Samaroo and adjourned the matter until October 17 when he will appear before the Chief Magistrate.

Cooper of Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook Squatting Area, was shot in his abdomen and left leg during the attack.

The 26-year-old man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was admitted a patient at the institution.

Based on reports received, the incident occurred about 20:40h at the corner of Aubrey Barker Road and Stevedore, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Cooper was plying his trade as a dog food vendor when he was allegedly shot and robbed by Samaroo.

After committing the act, the suspect fled the scene in a waiting motorcar.