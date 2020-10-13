Surinamese Ministerial delegation to visit Guyana from Oct 14-16

Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin will lead a ministerial delegation to visit Guyana from October 14-16.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Ramdin is expected to meet with Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, to continue consultations on the various initiatives agreed upon by Presidents Dr Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

According to a statement from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions will also focus on preparation for the launch of a Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP).

Ramdin will be accompanied by Suriname’s Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed, and the Minister of Public Health, Amar Ramadhin, along with other Government Officials.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Suriname were established on November 25, 1975.