South African Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources to visit Guyana

The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources of the Republic of South Africa, Godfrey

Oliphant, has accepted an invitation from the Minister of Natural Resources of Guyana, Raphael Trotman, to travel to Guyana for a five day visit.

The Deputy Minister will arrive in Guyana with his five person delegation during the

week of February 24th, 2019 and engage with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the

Ministry of Natural Resources, among others, a statement from the Ministry of Natural Resources in Guyana noted.

The arrangements for the visit are facilitated by Guyana’s High Commissioner to the

Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Dr. Kenrick Hunte, working in conjunction with

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Guyana.

According to Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources, officials here will utilise the opportunity to build a closer working relationship with South Africa on mining matters, the fostering of learning exchanges and opportunities, and the building of south-south cooperation.

Just as Guyana’s Ministry has responsibility for mining, South Africa’s Department of

Mineral Resources is responsible for overseeing the mining industry and

the exploitation of the country’s mineral resources.

The Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana said it is proud of the steps constantly taken to ensure continuous growth and the strengthening of friendly relations between Guyana and South Africa since their establishment of diplomatic relations on November 4th, 1994.