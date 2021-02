Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 36-year-old Kevin Smith of ‘C’ Field Reserve Dam Sophia, Greater Georgetown which occurred at around 18:30hrs on Monday.

Initial reports revealed that the victim was at home when he was attacked by a 22-year-old suspect who was armed with a knife.

According to the police, the suspect dealt the man three stabs to his chest, lower abdomen and above his left knee. The perpetrator then made his escape.

Investigations are ongoing.